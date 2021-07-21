Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We’re the only part of the state not covered to have access to passage rail service, and I think that’s been a detriment to economic development,” said state senator Steve Stadelman.

In the 2019 capital plan, $275 million were secured for passenger rail service between Rockford and Chicago, but one citizens advocacy group is on board with expanding that route even further.

“Illinois has approved Chicago to Rockford, which would be an extension from Elgin to Rockford,” said Ride the Rail co-chair Douglas Spyrison. “That is being implemented, and our current feasibility study, the one that’s underway now, is Rockford to Dubuque.”

If Ride the Rail had its way, Amtrak service would have new stops not only in Huntley, Belvidere and Rockford, but extend all the way to the Iowa border hitting cities like Galena and Dubuque.

“The feasibility study is going to help us understand the numbers, the costs and the benefits,” Spyrison said.

Spyrison says railways are the safest mode of transportation. It also provides an affordable, more eco-friendly option allowing passengers to work on their commute.

“One of the biggest frustration standpoints I hear from local businesses is trying to attract employees,” Stadelman said.

Stadelman believes people from the Chicagoland area would be willing to take the Amtrak to Rockford for work if the option was available.

“I think whatever we do to align ourselves and improve easy access into Chicagoland is going to help our area grow.,” Stadelman said.

The planning process for the Rockford-Chicago railway has already begun. An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.

