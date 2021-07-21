Advertisement

OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19

Exemptions are available for religious conscience or medical reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved.
(OSF Healthcare logo)
(OSF Healthcare logo)(WLUC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare made the decision to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of Sept. of this year.

In an announcement Wednesday, OSF said the decision is consistent with existing OSF vaccination policies that require employees to get a flu shot every year and stay current with other vaccinations like measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Mike Cruz, M.D., chief operating officer, OSF HealthCare said. “As health care providers, it is our ethical obligation to be vigilant about the safety of our patients. Vaccinations are credited with the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across the country and throughout our Ministry, and we firmly believe that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to keep our patients and Mission Partners safe.”

Exemptions are available for religious conscience or medical reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved.

“Any Mission Partner who does not qualify for an exemption and who chooses not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may be subject to our disciplinary processes which could result in loss of employent,” according to OSF.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
The thickest concentrations of smoke are likely here Wednesday.
Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
(FILE)
Winnebago Co. reports 3.6% COVID-19 positivity rate
The State of Illinois is partnering with the Village of Cedarville to hold a free COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Cedarville July 29
Goodwill expands free GED program to Boone Co.