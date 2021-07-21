OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare made the decision to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of Sept. of this year.

In an announcement Wednesday, OSF said the decision is consistent with existing OSF vaccination policies that require employees to get a flu shot every year and stay current with other vaccinations like measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Mike Cruz, M.D., chief operating officer, OSF HealthCare said. “As health care providers, it is our ethical obligation to be vigilant about the safety of our patients. Vaccinations are credited with the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across the country and throughout our Ministry, and we firmly believe that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to keep our patients and Mission Partners safe.”

Exemptions are available for religious conscience or medical reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved.

“Any Mission Partner who does not qualify for an exemption and who chooses not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may be subject to our disciplinary processes which could result in loss of employent,” according to OSF.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.