New legislation could offer financial support to women experiencing a miscarriage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dealing with the loss of a child can be unimaginable for any parent.

Now a new bill introduced in Illinois could help with the healing process by providing three days of paid leave for women following a pregnancy loss, a failed adoption or even an unsuccessful fertility procedure.

Director of maternal and fetal medicine at SwedishAmerican Hospital, Doctor Howard Kaufman feels while three days of paid leave would be helpful, it’s still not enough time to process a loss. He says there are many details that women and families need to figure out after going through such a traumatic event.

“Having funerals, having people together, notifying people, it’s respectful to give somebody at least that time and then to set up support on-going so that they can have appropriate, not only grieving time but then having to plan on-going to keep you as solvent as you can,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman sees the grief and pain suffered by women who’ve just lost a child. He says they need time to heal.

“When you’ve had a loss, no matter how far along it is, it’s very devastating,” Kaufman said. “To lose a child is one of, I think the greatest difficulties that we have as people.”

Women’s health nurse practitioner for Crusader Health Community, Heather Stoner is pregnant herself and says she can’t imagine the process of having to bury your baby.

“There’s a recovery process and for these women, it’s so important to know that they are going through this and they don’t bring home a baby and that’s really hard,” Stoner said. “I think just to be there for them in anyway whether it’s a little extra time off of work, a phone call, knowing that people are there, it’s really really important.”

Experts say parents don’t always get the same understanding from family or friends because they were never able to meet the child.

“Any time we can support somebody emotionally and physically, I think it’s better for the long term and certainty can have decreased problems down the road, at least have the opportunity to address those,” Kaufman said.

Stoner says most women will have a miscarriage at some point in their life whether it be early on or near their due date, however that doesn’t make the loss any easier.

Local experts say years ago having a miscarriage was swept under the rug and not necessarily talked about but now there are support groups and resources for any parent that needs it.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.