Members of Operation Fallen Flags educate kids on flag importance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local initiative teaches children about our nation’s history and how we are free because of the brave.

Members of Operation Fallen Flags went to Gigi’s Playhouse Tuesday to educate children on the meaning of The Pledge of Allegiance, the history of the American Flag and the 13 folds of Old Glory.

This initiative was created to ensure flags in poor conditions receive the proper retirement instead of just being thrown out. Organizers say they’re thankful to have the opportunity to inform everyone about the history of our nation.

Ed McMahon of Operation Fallen Flag says, “I get goosebumps because it is an honor for all of us who have served the country to share the experiences and the glory that we have for the American flag.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.