IceHogs 2021-22 home opener set for Nov. 6

The 2021-22 campaign is the IceHogs’ 23rd season of hockey in the Stateline.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs announced that the club will celebrate their 2021-22 home opener at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 2021-22 campaign is the IceHogs’ 23rd season of hockey in the Stateline and the 15th as the proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League. This also marks the first season under the ownership of the Blackhawks.

Last season, the IceHogs went 4-4-0-0 against their long-time rivals in the Griffins including a pair of thrilling back-to-back 2-1 overtime victories on Mar. 13 and Mar. 16 at Grand Rapids. At the BMO, the IceHogs are 15-9-0-0 against the Griffins over the last five seasons and hold an overall all-time record of 57-43-5-4 over 14 seasons.

The IceHogs, along with the American Hockey League, will release the full 2021-22 schedule on Friday, July 23. Download the 2021-22 IceHogs schedule here.

