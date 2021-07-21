Hard Rock Casino Rockford to host virtual vendor information session

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In preparation for the opening of the temporary casino later this fall, Hard Rock will host a virtual vendor information session on Wednesday, July 28, from noon to 1 p.m.

The event will be the first in a series of upcoming vendor fairs, giving Rockford businesses the chance to learn more about Hard Rock and the partnership opportunities available at the temporary casino.

The vendor information session will be the first in a series of events. In addition to this virtual event, Hard Rock is planning to host an in-person vendor fair as well as job information sessions Aug. 13 and 14.

Learn more about the Hard Rock Casino Rockford and employment and vendor opportunities here.

“We do our best to source locally whenever possible,” Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International said. “This event will serve as a kickoff, educating area vendors on the types of products and services we are looking for, why Hard Rock is a great partner, and what they need to do to potentially work with us. We’re thrilled to be joining the Rockford community and look forward to sharing additional events in the near future.”

Included among the Rockford, Winnebago County and other nearby businesses in the following categories are:

Bakery and Pastry

Billboards

Contract Labor

Deli Meats & Cheese Purveyors

Electrical Services

Entertainment, Brands, DJ’s

Equipment Supplies & Rentals

Fresh Beef, Pork & Chicken

Fresh Flowers/Plants

Fresh Produce

Fresh Seafood

HVAC

Kitchen Equipment Repair Svcs

Landscaping Services

Linen Rental

Liquor/Wine/Beer

Local Media

Locksmith Services

Mobile Office & Storage Svcs

Painting and Plumbing Supplies

Promotional Items

Refrigeration Maintenance Svcs

Safety & Fire Prevention Services

Seafood

Signs & Printing

Upholstery Services

Valet Service

