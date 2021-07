ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

A 45-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 300 block of Forest View Road before 4:33 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

