Goodwill expands free GED program to Boone Co.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is bringing their adult basic education program to Belvidere.

Goodwill’s GoodGRADS program is open Sept. 7 through Dec. 16, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to students of all GED levels at the Belvidere Salvation Army at 422 S. Main St.

The GoodGRADS program will help students prepare and take the GED exam with an interactive classroom learning style, provide one-on-one training with small class sizes and offer students scholarships to pay for testing, according to Goodwill.

“We are so excited to bring the GoodGRADS program to Boone County,” Courtney Geiger, Goodwill Director of Mission Services said. “Education is a critical component in workforce and economic development and we are pleased to help more adults earn this credential that can be a building block into additional educational opportunities.”

Goodwill’s GoodGRADS program will help students with various barriers including transportation, childcare, financial management, social services and housing, according to Goodwill.

Classes are free and registration is currently open. To register call (815) 965-3795 or visit www.goodwillni.org/educational-programs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.