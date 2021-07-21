Advertisement

Goodwill expands free GED program to Boone Co.

Classes are free and registration is currently open.
(Goodwill FB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is bringing their adult basic education program to Belvidere. 

Goodwill’s GoodGRADS program is open Sept. 7 through Dec. 16, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to students of all GED levels at the Belvidere Salvation Army at 422 S. Main St.

The GoodGRADS program will help students prepare and take the GED exam with an interactive classroom learning style, provide one-on-one training with small class sizes and offer students scholarships to pay for testing, according to Goodwill.

“We are so excited to bring the GoodGRADS program to Boone County,” Courtney Geiger, Goodwill Director of Mission Services said. “Education is a critical component in workforce and economic development and we are pleased to help more adults earn this credential that can be a building block into additional educational opportunities.”

Goodwill’s GoodGRADS program will help students with various barriers including transportation, childcare, financial management, social services and housing, according to Goodwill.

Classes are free and registration is currently open. To register call (815) 965-3795 or visit www.goodwillni.org/educational-programs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
The thickest concentrations of smoke are likely here Wednesday.
Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

(OSF Healthcare logo)
OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19
IceHogs 2021-22 home opener set for Nov. 6
Pick up a good book and help a good cause by attending the annual VOICES of Stephenson County...
VOICES of Stephenson Co. Book Nook sets half price sale
In preparation for the opening of the temporary casino later this fall, Hard Rock will host a...
Hard Rock Casino Rockford to host virtual vendor information session