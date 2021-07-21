Advertisement

Fundraiser for Wesley Willows returns to Starlight Theater July 25

More than 600 people will be in attendance for this event.
Largest Fundraiser of the year will be center stage at Starlight Theater for Wesley Willows.
Largest Fundraiser of the year will be center stage at Starlight Theater for Wesley Willows.(RACVB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 49th Annual Box Office Benefit to support the Good Samaritan Fund will take place in Rockford on July 25.

Wesley Willows will be showcasing “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” as the annual benefit for the Good Samaritan Fund at 1 p.m. at the Starlight Theatre at 3301 N. Mulford Rd. The production will be the 16th year on the campus of Rock Valley College. More than 600 people will be in attendance for this event. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required.

The Box Office Benefit is the largest fundraiser of the year for Wesley Willows’ Good Samaritan Fund. This fund allows Wesley Willows to care for residents who have outlived their financial resources, so they may always remain on the Wesley Willows campus. As health care costs rise and seniors live longer, the need is ever-growing.

“We are delighted to be able to raise money for this incredible cause in a way that is full of family fun! Support comes from sponsorship and individual ticket sales,” according to the Wesley Willows Corporation.

Guests are treated to a preshow reception with appearances from the Starlight Theatre’s cast, RPD K9 Unit Demonstration, games, treats, a photo booth and more.

“It is always a great opportunity to work with Starlight Theatre to provide an exciting production for our donors, residents and family members to enjoy, especially this year. At the same time, we are raising meaningful dollars to secure a lifetime of care for our residents. All of this makes for a better community for which we live.” Paula Capone, Director of Fund Development said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
The thickest concentrations of smoke are likely here Wednesday.
Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

Share your harvest with the hungry 7.21
Share your harvest with the hungry
Summer energy savings 7.21
Summer energy savings
Chemtool fire causes potential grease shortage
Chemtool fire causes potential grease shortage
Chemtool fire causes potential grease shortage
CHEMTOOL GREASE SHORTAGE