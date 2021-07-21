Fundraiser for Wesley Willows returns to Starlight Theater July 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 49th Annual Box Office Benefit to support the Good Samaritan Fund will take place in Rockford on July 25.

Wesley Willows will be showcasing “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” as the annual benefit for the Good Samaritan Fund at 1 p.m. at the Starlight Theatre at 3301 N. Mulford Rd. The production will be the 16th year on the campus of Rock Valley College. More than 600 people will be in attendance for this event. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required.

The Box Office Benefit is the largest fundraiser of the year for Wesley Willows’ Good Samaritan Fund. This fund allows Wesley Willows to care for residents who have outlived their financial resources, so they may always remain on the Wesley Willows campus. As health care costs rise and seniors live longer, the need is ever-growing.

“We are delighted to be able to raise money for this incredible cause in a way that is full of family fun! Support comes from sponsorship and individual ticket sales,” according to the Wesley Willows Corporation.

Guests are treated to a preshow reception with appearances from the Starlight Theatre’s cast, RPD K9 Unit Demonstration, games, treats, a photo booth and more.

“It is always a great opportunity to work with Starlight Theatre to provide an exciting production for our donors, residents and family members to enjoy, especially this year. At the same time, we are raising meaningful dollars to secure a lifetime of care for our residents. All of this makes for a better community for which we live.” Paula Capone, Director of Fund Development said.

