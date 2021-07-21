Advertisement

Chow Down Food Truck Festival at E. State Street July 24

The free event from noon to 8 p.m. will take place at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford.
MASA
MASA(MASA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mexico Americanos Saliendo Adelante announced they will host the inaugural Chow Down Food Truck Fest on Saturday, July 24 in Rockford.

The free event from noon to 8 p.m. will take place at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Twelve food trucks will be in attendance, according to MASA.

The event is being put on to raise funds for Miracle Mile of Rockford and MASA. Non-food vendors include the Rockford Mobile Library and Teddy Mountain Truck.

  • Food Trucks expected to attend:
  • Vee Dubs Mobile Cocktail Bar
  • Disco CHicken
  • Wehpah Puerto Rican Food Truck
  • Sabores Mobile Kitchen
  • TNT Funnel Cakes
  • Little Luzon
  • Encantos Boricuas
  • Savor BBQ
  • Thai Jazmin
  • Marios Taco Express
  • Jakarta Cafe
  • Two Buds One Joint

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
The thickest concentrations of smoke are likely here Wednesday.
Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

Share your harvest with the hungry 7.21
Share your harvest with the hungry
Summer energy savings 7.21
Summer energy savings
Chemtool fire causes potential grease shortage
Chemtool fire causes potential grease shortage
Largest Fundraiser of the year will be center stage at Starlight Theater for Wesley Willows.
Fundraiser for Wesley Willows returns to Starlight Theater July 25
Chemtool fire causes potential grease shortage
CHEMTOOL GREASE SHORTAGE