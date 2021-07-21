Chow Down Food Truck Festival at E. State Street July 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mexico Americanos Saliendo Adelante announced they will host the inaugural Chow Down Food Truck Fest on Saturday, July 24 in Rockford.

The free event from noon to 8 p.m. will take place at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Twelve food trucks will be in attendance, according to MASA.

The event is being put on to raise funds for Miracle Mile of Rockford and MASA. Non-food vendors include the Rockford Mobile Library and Teddy Mountain Truck.

Food Trucks expected to attend:

Vee Dubs Mobile Cocktail Bar

Disco CHicken

Wehpah Puerto Rican Food Truck

Sabores Mobile Kitchen

TNT Funnel Cakes

Little Luzon

Encantos Boricuas

Savor BBQ

Thai Jazmin

Marios Taco Express

Jakarta Cafe

Two Buds One Joint

