Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Cedarville July 29

If you can’t make the event, you can find a clinic near you by visiting coronavirus.illinois.gov.
The State of Illinois is partnering with the Village of Cedarville to hold a free COVID-19...
The State of Illinois is partnering with the Village of Cedarville to hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on July 29.(WLUC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The State of Illinois is partnering with the Village of Cedarville to hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on July 29.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered to those 12 years of age and older. Those interested do not need to sign up, just walk in to 430 W. Washington St. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 29.

If you can’t make the event, you can find a clinic near you by visiting coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago fire
Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss
An official timeline has not been released, but it’s estimated to be complete in a few years.
Ride the rail from Rockford to Chicago
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif.,...
Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal
The thickest concentrations of smoke are likely here Wednesday.
Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Gunshot wound sends 45-year-old man to Rockford hospital
(FILE)
Winnebago Co. reports 3.6% COVID-19 positivity rate
(OSF Healthcare logo)
OSF HealthCare to require all employees vaccinated against COVID-19
Goodwill expands free GED program to Boone Co.