COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Cedarville July 29

VILLAGE OF CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The State of Illinois is partnering with the Village of Cedarville to hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on July 29.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered to those 12 years of age and older. Those interested do not need to sign up, just walk in to 430 W. Washington St. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 29.

If you can’t make the event, you can find a clinic near you by visiting coronavirus.illinois.gov.

