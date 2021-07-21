Car and motorcycle show to be held Saturday and will benefit the K-9 unit

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office hopes to shoe more than 200 cards at this event. The community is encouraged to come out and meet the hardworking K-9′s and handlers in our community.

At the last show they hosted, they raked in more than $5,000 in donations to help offset the expenses associated with maintaining the four-legged friends.

Lt. Mark Lolli says, “It pays for the odds and ends, like the toys for the dogs, some of the housing for the dogs, the department provides an ‘X’ number of dollars for this, but the extra added things that dogs need. The dogs are the kind of like the forgotten heroes of the department, they are just there every day, working, working, working and no one ever thinks about them.”

Admission to the event is free.

The show takes place at Life Church, 5910 Elevator Road, on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers hope for 200 entries of cars and motorcycles (with a registration fee).

More event information can be found on the event Facebook page and website.

