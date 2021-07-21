Advertisement

Auto Repair Specialists in Freeport gets AAA award

Auto Repair Specialists has been a AAA provider for 3 years.
Award recognizes roadside service providers who deliver exceptional service to AAA members
Award recognizes roadside service providers who deliver exceptional service to AAA members(AAA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Auto Repair Specialists in Freeport was named a 2021 AAA Service Provider of Excellence.

“This award recognizes AAA roadside service providers that consistently provide stellar service to our members including response time and communication. Out of nearly 14,000 service providers that provide roadside assistance, only 12 received this honor in 2021,” according to AAA.

Auto Repair Specialists has been a AAA provider for 3 years and strives to help its members with all their automotive needs, whether it be a breakdown on the road or just routine repairs. Auto Repair Specialists is part of a select group representing the best in roadside assistance that AAA has to offer, according to AAA.

“We are honored to be recognized as a AAA Service Provider of Excellence this year,” David Timm, owner of Auto Repairs Specialists said. “This honor reflects our commitment to provide AAA members with great communication and prompt response times, especially in those times when they need us most.”

Service providers across the country are nominated based on certain criteria, including exceptional service to members, high satisfaction with member communication during a service call, response time, technician training, industry recognition and community involvement.

“Service providers like Auto Repair Specialists rescue our members on a daily basis and deliver the best in customer service every single time, often going above and beyond,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said.

