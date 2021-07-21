Air quality issues likely to worsen Wednesday despite cooler, more comfortable air in place
A/C to get a break, but only briefly
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in two weeks, and for the 17th time in 2021, temperatures topped out at or above 90° in Rockford. But, that was not the big story weather-wise in the Stateline. Garnering the vast majority of the meteorological attention Tuesday, in similar fashion to the past several days, was the smoke that was plainly evident in our skies, originating from the massive wildfires still burning over southwestern Canada.
In contrast to previous days, though, the smoke Tuesday was thick enough in concentration that is has created some health risks as a result of the degraded air quality, so much so that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an Air Quality Advisory for the entire Badger State through Midnight.
On the Illinois side of the border, air quality’s not of tremendous concern, at least at this point in time. Air quality is much more clearly an issue over most of Wisconsin, though, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at levels considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, namely the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Meanwhile, over portions of Minnesota, air quality’s categorized as being unhealthy if not very unhealthy.
The air quality map posted above lines up nicely with where the highest concentrations of smoke have been found for much of the day Tuesday and extending into early Tuesday evening. Smoke’s indeed present in our skies, though not nearly to the extent as it is to our north and northwest.
That could very well change, though, as we go into our Wednesday. Model projections suggest that higher concentrations of smoke may very well occupy our airspace for a good chunk of Wednesday. It wouldn’t shock me in the least to see air quality alerts hoisted for chunks of Illinois Wednesday. Those with respiratory issues may want to consider staying inside Wednesday, or limiting our time outdoors at the very least.
Skies will start out rather cloudy on Wednesday, though mixed sunshine will likely emerge later in the day. Northeasterly winds will give air conditioners a break Wednesday, as high temperatures are likely to top out around 80°. Humidity will be much less of a factor Wednesday as well.
The respite from heat and humidity will only be a brief one, as winds swing back around out of the south on Thursday, allowing temperatures to surge into the upper 80s. Were it not for the considerable cloud cover anticipated Thursday as well as the potential for a few widely scattered afternoon t-storms, temperatures would have had little trouble reaching 90° once again. That said, all systems appear to be a go for the return of the 90s starting Friday and likely several days beyond.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.