Tickets for Rock House Kids annual fundraiser available now

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock House Kids, a safe haven for inner-city kids ages 6 through 18, will be hosting their annual fundraiser, Streets & Sweets.

Tickets are on sale now for the Thursday, Sept. 23 event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center located at 200 S. Bell School Rd. The cost to attend is $50 for individual tickets or $400 for a table of eight.

“We are so excited for Streets & Sweets this year since we had to cancel the event entirely last year due to COVID-19. We have very exciting news to share at this year’s event and as always, the kids can’t wait to perform live in front of a large audience. It’s been a tough year but there are still so many reasons to celebrate,” Rock House Kids Executive Director, Deanna “Dee” Lacny said.

Streets & Sweets will host delicious appetizers & desserts, live performances from the Praise Dance Team, the Puppet Team and the Bells Team, along with video presentations, speakers and a silent auction. This year a portion of the funding will go to the Rock House Kids Expansion, Help for Today…Hope for Eternity.

Rock House Kids is looking to secure their $545,000 funding by the end of the year to renovate the remaining empty space of their building. RHK will be adding a year-round recreational facility that includes a gymnasium, sound booth, and retractable projector screen. They will also be adding three new classrooms adjoined with a library and an all-purpose lounge/game room.

“This expansion will allow for all kids to come to Rock House Kids four nights a week, instead of splitting the nights up by age groups, thus doubling the impact on the kids they serve and making room for new ones,” according to organizers.

There is still time to sponsor the event or be a table sponsor. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Nicole Bergren, Development Coordinator, at 815-965-0567 X 111 or email at nicole.bergren@rockhousekids.org.

The main sponsors for this year’s Streets & Sweets event are: East Bank Center, Goellner Family Fund representing Advanced Machine & Engineering Co. and Hennig Inc., Illinois Bank & Trust, J&M Plating, and K&H Exteriors.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.