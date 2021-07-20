Advertisement

Stephenson. Co. RAMP’s Wheel-A-Thon, 5K set for Thursday

The event will take place at 2998 W. Pearl City Rd. in Freeport. This year there is a super hero theme.
Wheel-A-Thon or 5K
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - RAMP’s Annual Wheel-A-Thon and 5K Run is Thursday, July 22 at Highland Community College.

The event will take place at 2998 W. Pearl City Rd. in Freeport. This year there is a super hero theme. The Wheel-A-Thon, a signature family-friendly RAMP event, is similar to a walk-a-thon only participants with and without disabilities navigate a two-mile route in a wheelchair provided by RAMP.

“Feel free to show some spirit, dress up, decorate and share your super power!” organizers said Tuesday.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. The 5K is at 6 p.m. and the Wheel-A-Thon will begin shortly after at 6:05 p.m. taking participants along the path with dinner and awards to follow. Anyone interested in participating in the wheel-a-thon, 5K or purchasing dinner tickets please visit the registration/ticket site.

