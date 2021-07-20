Advertisement

Smelly corpse flower ‘Grimace’ to bloom at Nicholas Conservatory

The plant flowers every 7-20 years and the bloom only lasts 24-48 hours.
“Grimace”
“Grimace”(Rockford Park District)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is watching and waiting for “Grimace” to officially bloom.

The smelly and fascinating titan arum plant is known as the corpse flower due to the fact that once in bloom, the flower smells like rotting meat or burnt sugar when it opens. The plant flowers every 7-20 years and the bloom only lasts 24-48 hours.

The titan arum at NCG was named “Grimace” following a naming contest held in August, 2018 when the plant last bloomed.

“Typically, titan arum blooms again every 3 to 10 years so we are very fortunate that our community will get to experience this again so soon. Grimace is still growing taller, but the rapid growth of the inflorescence typically slows or stops before blooming. We are seeing more of a deep burgundy color starting to show, along with other signs that Grimace is getting closer to blooming for a second time,” Dan Erwin, Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens Manager said.

The last time Grimace bloomed thousands of people visited NCG to take pictures and experience the smell. Currently, Savage Gardens, a traveling exhibit about the real and imaginary world of carnivorous plants can also be found at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens. NCG will be open on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will have additional extended hours once Grimace officially blooms. The Conservatory is located at 1354 N. 2nd St.

View a live feed of Grimace and keep updated on the plant’s bloom progress by visiting the Conservatory’s Facebook page. Regular admission rates for Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens apply to see Grimace. See their website for admission fees, special extended viewing hours, and any additional information about Grimace or Savage Gardens.

