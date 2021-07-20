Advertisement

Schnucks raises $1M in scholarships to families of military vets

One hundred percent of the funds will benefit Folds of Honor and will provide 200 educational scholarships.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schnucks customers, vendors and company pledged $1 million to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The Round Up at the Register campaign, which ran May 26 through July 4 at all Schnucks locations, enabled customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit the foundation. One hundred percent of the funds will benefit Folds of Honor and will provide 200 educational scholarships.

“It impresses me how each year our customers, our teammates and our vendor partners come together to nourish the lives of the family members of injured and fallen service members,” Bill Bradley, Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer said. “Because of our customers’ immense generosity and our team’s commitment to the effort, we have been able to raise $4.2 million and fund 820 educational scholarships over the past four years.”

Schnucks officials will present a check to Folds of Honor on the field at Busch Stadium prior to the St. Louis Cardinals game on Tuesday, July 20.

Folds of Honor was established 14 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

