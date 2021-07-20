Advertisement

Rockford’s Trinity House chosen for Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant

Trinity House, an organization that provides housing for homeless and poverty-level families, will receive assistance to complete major repairs to its buildings.
A facility that provides housing for homeless and poverty-level families seeks assistance in...
A facility that provides housing for homeless and poverty-level families seeks assistance in completing major repairs to its buildings.(Lowe's)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Trinity House is one of 100 grant recipients of Lowe’s nationwide centennial celebration 100 Hometowns.

Trinity House, an organization that provides housing for homeless and poverty-level families, will receive assistance to complete major repairs to its buildings. 

“A combination of mechanical and exterior façade improvements will simultaneously enhance the quality of life for the Trinity House clients and generate a sense of pride for the entire community,” Lowe’s said.

Former Lowe’s associate and award-winning country music star Kane Brown — along with Lowe’s 2021 Home Team players including legendary quarterback Drew Brees, Travis Kelce, Najee Harris and Matt Light — will also help with their own hometown projects. There were more than 2,200 qualified submissions to 100 Hometowns, and the final projects span 36 states and help thousands of people from coast to coast, each of them with a unique story to tell.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after crash in Boone County
Multiple shooting victims were reported in Rockford over the weekend.
9-year-old among shooting victims in Rockford over weekend
Juan Moreno Jimenez
Man sentenced 11 years for 2019 sexual assault in Rockford
Overnight shooting in Rockford leaves two injured
Theresa Caputo
Long Island Medium coming to Rockford Oct. 3

Latest News

DIDUCH
Freeport star Cadence Diduch wins 16u national championship
Mayor says he won’t run for 17th District Congressional Seat.
Mayor Tom McNamara says Rockford is where his heart is
DELTA CAUSES DOW DROP
Delta variant drops DOW 700 points
The solar panel industry is keeping busy even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Solar panel industry sees boom during COVID-19 pandemic, users weigh pros and cons