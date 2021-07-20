Rockford’s Trinity House chosen for Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Trinity House is one of 100 grant recipients of Lowe’s nationwide centennial celebration 100 Hometowns.

Trinity House, an organization that provides housing for homeless and poverty-level families, will receive assistance to complete major repairs to its buildings.

“A combination of mechanical and exterior façade improvements will simultaneously enhance the quality of life for the Trinity House clients and generate a sense of pride for the entire community,” Lowe’s said.

Former Lowe’s associate and award-winning country music star Kane Brown — along with Lowe’s 2021 Home Team players including legendary quarterback Drew Brees, Travis Kelce, Najee Harris and Matt Light — will also help with their own hometown projects. There were more than 2,200 qualified submissions to 100 Hometowns, and the final projects span 36 states and help thousands of people from coast to coast, each of them with a unique story to tell.

