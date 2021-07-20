Rockford’s Family Peace Center celebrates one year anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford and area community members celebrate one year of providing potentially life saving services to some of the most vulnerable in our area.

The Family Peace Center in Downtown Rockford serves as a safe space for survivors and more than 400 of them requested assistance in the past 12 months accessing services from police, lawyers and counselors.

“It’s such an exciting day and an exciting time to know that we were able to accomplish the opening and operation of the center,” said Family Peace Center Director Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

The center serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Rob Young is the founding member of 100 Men Who Give a Damn, an organization created to generate funds for the center. Young says in total his team has raised and donated $100,000.

“The impact that this can make on our community and obviously just the survivors and the families who are ruined by domestic violence,” said Young. It’s just a blight on our community that has to end.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.