Rockford Public Schools hiring bus drivers for the coming fall with full benefits

Starting pay is $15.30 an hour plus a signing bonus
RPS 205 is hiring 50 bus drivers for the fall semester.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford School District, RPS 205, is looking to recruit 50 new bus drivers for this coming school season.

The district is offering bus drivers starting pay of $15.30 an hour with full benefits. A signing bonus of $3,000 is also being offered.

Applicants who have previous bus driving experience, and are already trained, can earn a bonus of $4,000.

New hires can also receive a $150 attendance bonus every pay period on top of the sign-on bonus, up to $3,300 a year.

“We’re looking for full-time drivers, part-time drivers, people that are retired, people that want to help students in the community”, said Michael Slife, Executive Director of Transportation for Rockford Schools.

Other benefits include health insurance, a pension plan, and paid holidays. To apply you can visit Rockford Public Schools’website.

