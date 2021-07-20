Rock River Robotics off-season competition is back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The ninth annual Rock River Robotics Off-Season Competition, a premier STEM-engagement showcase event, will take place on Sunday, July 25.

Free to the public, the 2021 R2OC is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Market Pavilion in downtown Rockford. The event is produced by the R2OC committee, and supported by sponsors Collins Aerospace, PCI Pharma Services, and Woodward.

This year’s event will feature 18 teams from four states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. Normally held indoors at the Rock Valley College PE Center, R2OC made the move outdoors to City Market to account for pandemic-related planning. R2OC’s footprint at City Market will include the outdoor Pavilion where the competition will be held, food and beverage trucks along Water Street, and a cooling zone with indoor restrooms at the adjacent Indoor Market.

Under the stewardship of a local volunteer nonprofit board and committee, R2OC, a certified 501(c)(3) organization, will for the fifth-straight year offer $1,000 scholarships to 2021 R2OC student participants. Two scholarships will be awarded this year.

As part of the event’s annual giveback initiatives, R2OC has earmarked up to $5,000 in grant funding for robotics programming expenses exclusively for programs based in Boone, Stephenson and Winnebago counties—the three counties represented by the event’s five host teams: Flaming Monkeys from Belvidere, Metalheads from Freeport, Rockford Robotics, Stateline Robotics from Rockton, and Winnovation from Winnebago and Pecatonica.

R2OC will have limited seating available; attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to guarantee their own place to sit. For complete event information, visit here.

“We are excited to provide opportunities for area high school students to learn about the real world of engineering and manufacturing by designing, building and programming functioning robots. As these students develop the skills and passion for science and technology they are becoming our community’s future workforce,” Chris Magee, R2OC Coach said. “We have FIRST robotics teams across the whole Rock River Valley. New students are always welcome.”

