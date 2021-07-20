Advertisement

Portillo’s announces ‘Pup-parazzi’ sweepstakes

Fifty winners will be randomly selected at the end of Hot Dog Week.
The restaurant brand celebrates National Hot Dog Week with a giveaway.
The restaurant brand celebrates National Hot Dog Week with a giveaway.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fast-casual restaurant brand Portillo’s is celebrating National Hot Dog Week July 19 through July 25 with a Pup-parazzi Giveaway.

Fans can submit photos of their pups on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag Portillo’s (or #portilloshotdog) for a chance to win a Portillo’s dog bowl, pet bandana and Portillo’s gift card.

Fifty winners will be randomly selected at the end of Hot Dog Week. Visit their website to view the official rules.

