Portillo’s announces ‘Pup-parazzi’ sweepstakes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fast-casual restaurant brand Portillo’s is celebrating National Hot Dog Week July 19 through July 25 with a Pup-parazzi Giveaway.

Fans can submit photos of their pups on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag Portillo’s (or #portilloshotdog) for a chance to win a Portillo’s dog bowl, pet bandana and Portillo’s gift card.

Fifty winners will be randomly selected at the end of Hot Dog Week. Visit their website to view the official rules.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.