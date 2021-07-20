Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after crash in Boone County
Multiple shooting victims were reported in Rockford over the weekend.
9-year-old among shooting victims in Rockford over weekend
Juan Moreno Jimenez
Man sentenced 11 years for 2019 sexual assault in Rockford
Overnight shooting in Rockford leaves two injured
Theresa Caputo
Long Island Medium coming to Rockford Oct. 3

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
A facility that provides housing for homeless and poverty-level families seeks assistance in...
Rockford’s Trinity House chosen for Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant
Michael Whyte (right) was convicted of murdering Army soldier Darlene Krashoc (left), 34 years...
Man sentenced to life in 1987 murder of soldier after DNA evidence linked him to woman’s death
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Gas prices jump 13 cents since Memorial Day weekend, show little signs of relief