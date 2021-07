ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny today with highs around the 90 degree mark with a northwest wind 5 - 15 MPH. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening 8 - 11 PM. Middle 80′s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and then low 90′s for the weekend with slight shower/thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.