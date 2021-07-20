Advertisement

Mobile Driver Services Facility event in Stockton July 30

Proper identification will be needed for all services. If payment is required for services, the Secretary of State will accept checks or charge cards only.
Cars driving on a busy road. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Cars driving on a busy road. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - State Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) will be hosting a Mobile Driver Services Facility event July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stockton Township Public Library at 140 W. Benton Ave. in Stockton.

Admission is free. No REAL ID cards can be obtained at the Mobile Driver Services Facility.

Services provided by representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office at the Mobile Driver Services Facility include:

  • Renewal/correction of driver’s licenses
  • Obtaining a state ID
  • Purchasing license plate stickers
  • Motor voter registration application
  • Organ donor registration and vision tests.

Proper identification will be needed for all services. If payment is required for services, the Secretary of State will accept checks or charge cards only.

Sen. Stewart’s District Office staff will also be hosting traveling office hours during those hours July 30 at the Stockton Township Public Library. District Office staff will assist with state services, as well as answer questions and address concerns for constituents. No appointments are needed, and Traveling Office Hours are open to all area residents.

For more information, contact Sen. Stewart’s office at 815-284-0045.

