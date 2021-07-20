Advertisement

Mayor Tom McNamara says Rockford is where his heart is

Mayor says he won’t run for 17th District Congressional Seat.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In April, Rep. Cheri Bustos who holds the 17th District Congressional seat announced she would not seek another term. With an unopposed open seat, rumors swirled that Mayor Tom McNamara might run for the seat.

“So, obviously there’s been rumors swirling around that I may run for congress,” said McNamara. “Truthfully, I thoughtfully considered it.”

Monday Mayor McNamara released a statement saying he’s humbled that so many encouraged him to run, but being Rockford’s Mayor allows him to do the most good. He said he’s proud of the progress of the city over the last few years. He looks forward to continue working directly with the community. He said Rockford is where his heart is.

“When you really look at the work that I’ve had the opportunity to do, the trust that citizens have put in me selecting me for mayor in the last two cycle’s. I felt like this is my home town,” said McNamara. “This is where I can have the greatest impact now, and I can follow through on the promises I’ve made to citizens.”

