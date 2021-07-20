Advertisement

July 20 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 20 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after crash in Boone County
Multiple shooting victims were reported in Rockford over the weekend.
9-year-old among shooting victims in Rockford over weekend
Juan Moreno Jimenez
Man sentenced 11 years for 2019 sexual assault in Rockford
Overnight shooting in Rockford leaves two injured
Theresa Caputo
Long Island Medium coming to Rockford Oct. 3

Latest News

Aaron drives a school bus
Aaron drives a school bus
DIDUCH
Freeport star Cadence Diduch wins 16u national championship
Mayor says he won’t run for 17th District Congressional Seat.
Mayor Tom McNamara says Rockford is where his heart is
DELTA CAUSES DOW DROP
Delta variant drops DOW 700 points