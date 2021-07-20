Illinois I-39 corridor State of the Market Symposium will be this Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The I-39 Logistics Corridor Association, with the Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDEC), will host the Illinois I-39 Corridor State of the Market Symposium on Friday,, July 23 at the downtown Embassy Suites hotel in Rockford.

Senator Dave Syverson will be the Keynote Speaker, and State Representative Tom Demmer will provide an overview of the market in North Central Illinois. The symposium will have three panels with professionals discussing trends in transportation, rail, data centers, industrial development and other topics.

Local sponsors include Fehr Graham, the City of Loves Park, Landmark Real Estate Group, Venture One, Larson & Darby Architects, and ComEd. Further information including event agenda, panelists, and sponsors is available at: the event webpage.

The role of the I-39 Logistics Corridor is to help companies connect to the proximity vital for logistics, manufacturing, company headquarters, raw resources and materials, and industry and business clusters. For more information on this group, click here.

