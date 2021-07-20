Advertisement

Illinois I-39 corridor State of the Market Symposium will be this Friday

I-39 Logistics Corridor Association
I-39 Logistics Corridor Association(I-39 Logistics Corridor Association)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The I-39 Logistics Corridor Association, with the Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDEC), will host the Illinois I-39 Corridor State of the Market Symposium on Friday,, July 23 at the downtown Embassy Suites hotel in Rockford.

Senator Dave Syverson will be the Keynote Speaker, and State Representative Tom Demmer will provide an overview of the market in North Central Illinois. The symposium will have three panels with professionals discussing trends in transportation, rail, data centers, industrial development and other topics.

Local sponsors include Fehr Graham, the City of Loves Park, Landmark Real Estate Group, Venture One, Larson & Darby Architects, and ComEd. Further information including event agenda, panelists, and sponsors is available at: the event webpage.

The role of the I-39 Logistics Corridor is to help companies connect to the proximity vital for logistics, manufacturing, company headquarters, raw resources and materials, and industry and business clusters. For more information on this group, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after crash in Boone County
Multiple shooting victims were reported in Rockford over the weekend.
9-year-old among shooting victims in Rockford over weekend
Juan Moreno Jimenez
Man sentenced 11 years for 2019 sexual assault in Rockford
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, right, and his running mate Lt. Governor...
Gov. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Stratton announce 2022 re-election campaign

Latest News

Local law enforcement host youth academy camp
Local law enforcement hope to inspire young students
Tickets for Rock House Kids annual fundraiser available now
Rock River Robotics off-season competition is back
Wheel-A-Thon or 5K
Stephenson. Co. RAMP’s Wheel-A-Thon, 5K set for Thursday