Freeport star Cadence Diduch wins 16u national championship

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been an impressive freshman year for a female wrestler and soccer star Cadence Diduch. She’s won an impromptu state title on the mat, earned all-conference special mention on the pitch, and decided to add to an already large trophy case in national competition.

“I just fell in love with it,” Diduch said.

In the second grade, Diduch decided it was time to take the wrestling mat for the first time. It was the start of a relationship that led to sustained success and enjoyment.

“It was something that was really new to me and it was definitely fun,” Diduch said.

The fun took her all the way to the top, Sunday diduch captured her first-ever national championship in Fargo, North Dakota.

“I always try to go there and try to win the tournament,” Diduch said. “If I don’t win it I try to beat my wrestler and I want to dominate the match.”

Domination is an understatement, Diduch dropped just two points en-route to the 117-pound championship. Her coach Josh Albers says there are many things that Diduch does well, but she does stand out from the rest.

“The way she conducts herself it’s it’s her self discipline she is just so physically and mentally sound that these other girls struggle to stay with her,” Albers said.

Diduch heads into her sophomore year at Freeport High School with a long list of accomplishments, many believe there is no limit to what’s in store for the wrestler.

“Honestly her limiting factor is confidence,” Albers said. “Myself and other coaches have been around her and were talking to each other like she could represent the United States in the Olympics someday, we just have to get her to believe that.”

“At Fargo next year I’m going to do 16u and juniors to try to win two,” Diduch said.

