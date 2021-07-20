Advertisement

Free shredder day July 24 in Rockford

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful can be found at 4665 Hydraulic Rd.
Shred your old documents for free
Shred your old documents for free
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, State Representative Maurice West and Barbara Olson Center for Hope will host their annual Super Shredder Day on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

“This is a tremendous chance for community members to bring documents such as old bank statements, tax returns, bills, receipts, credit card applications, and out of date medical records for safe and secure shredding,” West said. “However, Super Shredder Day is also about connecting our community with recycling opportunities. We must all do our part and contribute to a healthier, less polluted environment.”

Documents will only be accepted in cardboard boxes such as banker boxes only — no plastic or other containers — and a limit of 2 boxes will be accepted. This is for residential shredding only, no commercial shredding. Shredding will only be accepted until the trucks reach capacity.

