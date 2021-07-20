First 90s in two weeks on the docket Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners have gotten a bit of a break of late, as it’s been just short of two weeks since a 90° temperature was recorded. Though temperatures the past two days have reached 86°, humidity levels have remained very much in check, and the air’s felt quite comfortable. Temperatures will heat up further on Tuesday, with our first 90° since July 6 a very good bet. The good news is that humidity will remain quite comfortable, as winds are to blow from the west or northwest for most of the day.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Later in the day, clouds will advance into our airspace, and a few showers and storms may even be triggered in the late afternoon or early evening hours as a cold front drops through the area. Coverage of any such storms will be isolated, at best.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever activity that does manage to develop won’t be around for long. As the front passes and our atmosphere stabilizes rapidly after sunset, showers and storms will ultimately dissipate. We should be in the clear by no later than 10:00pm.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This cold front’s a bit of an unconventional one which meteorologists have dubbed a “backdoor” cold front. It’s given the moniker for the simple reason that they tend to sneak in through the back door, moving from northeast to southwest, in contrast to the more conventional northwest to southeastward orientation.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Furthermore, these fronts are different in the fact that they tend to be faster-moving, due to the fact that they travel over the nearly frictionless waters of Lake Michigan. Land tends to slow these features down considerably.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The strongest of these fronts are also called pneumonia fronts, as they can occasionally be responsible for rapid drops of 16° or more in an hour’s time. These tend to occur when lake waters are colder, and this front won’t come anywhere close to having such an impact. It will, however, cause temperatures to fall by several degrees, offering the evening and overnight hours an eminently comfortable feel.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to feature cloudiness early on, but as the day progresses, dry northeasterly winds will scour out moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, allowing for sunshine to gradually mix in with the clouds.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Something to watch out for may need to be thicker concentrations of smoke in our skies than we’ve seen in recent days. The smoke, emanating from western and Canadian fires, has been responsible for the more milky appearance of our skies lately, compared to the brighter blue hues we’re used to seeing. Thicker smoke concentration may lead to less sunshine Wednesday, and should that be the case, our high temperature forecast of 83° may need to be adjusted slightly downward. We’ll monitor that situation closely.

(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

