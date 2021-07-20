Advertisement

Fire destroys Winnebago home, couple must cope with loss

Winnebago fire
Winnebago fire(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago man whos livelihood is fixing cars and helping others now finds himself in a position where he’s the one who needs the help.

“You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you, but it does. It really does,” said David Gray.

David Gray and his wife Karen ordered dinner and turned into bed early the night of July 6. Their routine was a bit different - they slept in their RV because of remodeling in their Winnebago home.

“I usually turn my phone off at night. So the wife had her phone on. And it actually woke her up,” said Gray. “That’s when we noticed the house was on fire.”

5 fire departments responded to the massive blaze, but they couldn’t save the Gray’s home, or their possessions.

“We literally just had the shirts off our backs. We lost heirlooms that everyone has. Memories,” said Gray.

Memories that Gray and his wife spent the last 27 years building. The couple raised their kids in that home and watched Gray’s auto shop right next door flourish.

“We created all this. This was a rundown farm when we bought it. I called it little Tokyo because there was so many powerlines going from building to building. And now it’s just gone,” said Gray.

Fortunately, the couple has insurance and they’re staying in the RV. But more than two weeks after the fire, it’s unclear if and when they will be given the money and resources to move forward.

“It’s going to be like getting married all over. Starting with nothing. And building it back up. That’s all we can do,” said Gray.

The Grays have a GoFundMe page for those who want to give donations.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after crash in Boone County
Multiple shooting victims were reported in Rockford over the weekend.
9-year-old among shooting victims in Rockford over weekend
Juan Moreno Jimenez
Man sentenced 11 years for 2019 sexual assault in Rockford
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, right, and his running mate Lt. Governor...
Gov. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Stratton announce 2022 re-election campaign

Latest News

Rockford’s Family Peace Center celebrates one year anniversary
Car and motorcycle show benefits K-9 unit
Car and motorcycle show benefits K-9 unit
RPS 205 is hiring 50 bus drivers for the fall semester.
Rockford Public Schools hiring bus drivers for the coming fall with full benefits
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Blackhawk Tech’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic to remain open