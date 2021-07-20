Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after crash in Boone County
Multiple shooting victims were reported in Rockford over the weekend.
9-year-old among shooting victims in Rockford over weekend
Juan Moreno Jimenez
Man sentenced 11 years for 2019 sexual assault in Rockford
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in Wisconsin
Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, right, and his running mate Lt. Governor...
Gov. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Stratton announce 2022 re-election campaign

Latest News

Rockford’s Family Peace Center celebrates one year anniversary
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
Watchdog: Little help from Trump officials in census probe
Car and motorcycle show benefits K-9 unit
Car and motorcycle show benefits K-9 unit