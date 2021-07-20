Advertisement

Beloit firefighter transported to hospital, residents evacuated due to gas leak

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A firefighter was transported to a local hospital as fire crews respond to a gas leak in Beloit Tuesday morning.

Personnel from the Beloit Fire Department responded to a gas leak near Central and Carnegie Avenues shortly after 10:00 a.m., temporarily evacuating residents to shut down a broken gas line.

We responded to a gas leak near Central and Carnegie avenues at 10:09 a.m. today. The gas has been shut off by Alliant...

Posted by City of Beloit Fire Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Officials say the evacuations were called purely as a precaution. As of 12:45 p.m., evacuated residents were able to return home.

Alliant Energy workers are currently repairing the rupture gas line. The Beloit Fire Departments says they are also not releasing additional information on the injured firefighter’s condition at this time.

