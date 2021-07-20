Beloit firefighter transported to hospital, residents evacuated due to gas leak

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A firefighter was transported to a local hospital as fire crews respond to a gas leak in Beloit Tuesday morning.

Personnel from the Beloit Fire Department responded to a gas leak near Central and Carnegie Avenues shortly after 10:00 a.m., temporarily evacuating residents to shut down a broken gas line.

Officials say the evacuations were called purely as a precaution. As of 12:45 p.m., evacuated residents were able to return home.

Alliant Energy workers are currently repairing the rupture gas line. The Beloit Fire Departments says they are also not releasing additional information on the injured firefighter’s condition at this time.

