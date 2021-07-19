Advertisement

Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018.

That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the building that houses the Sips in the...
Crews battle fire on North 2nd Street in Loves Park Saturday
Overnight shooting in Rockford leaves two injured
Fire crews responded to Manchester Road for a single motorcycle accident on Saturday.
Two people sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in South Beloit
One person was transported by lifeline ambulance after a crash in Boone County on Sunday.
One person hospitalized after crash in Boone County
Man dies after being shot in Walgreens parking lot

Latest News

A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
Biden says federal infrastructure investments can prolong economic growth
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors
Juan Moreno Jimenez
Man sentenced 11 years for 2019 sexual assault in Rockford
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records