Village of Rockton to celebrate preservation efforts

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m., the Village of Rockton’s Historic Preservation Commission will gather in front of one of their local landmarks at 109 S. Blackhawk Blvd., to celebrate preservation victories before leading the second landmark in a three-part walking tour series.

The walking tour series begins at 6 p.m. at Settlers Park at 150 E. Hawick St.

Since late 2020, the village has added two additional local landmarks and installed a series of way finding signs highlighting the largest National Historic District of more than 300 properties. The two local landmarks added are the Manley Building at 109 S. Blackhawk Blvd. and 119 W. Chapel St., according to the Village of Rockton.

The Manley Building was built in 1907 and has retained its historical exterior elements as a Craftsman-style office building. The George Royden house at 119 W. Chapel St. was built between the late 1860′s and 1870′s and was home to George Royden, who owned and operated the Village’s main grocery store in the 1860s and his son, William, was town druggist at George’s grocery store. Both owners of the local landmarks have recently undergone renovations to preserve the historical integrity of the buildings.

“The village is also celebrating the erection of 17 signs within the National Historic District, designated by the National Park Service in the late 1970′s. The nationwide program includes local, state and federal properties of national significance, and the Village’s National Historic District was the largest created, including more than 300 properties. The village placed these signs within the district in Spring 2021 to increase awareness about the historical gems that remain in the near downtown Rockton area,” the Village of Rockton said on Monday in an announcement.

The two new local landmarks join two existing local landmarks at 203 W. Franklin St. and 529 Green St., bringing the village’s total local landmarks to four since the Historic Preservation Commission was approved in 2014 by the Village Board, with the Commission officially operational in 2015. The local landmark status allows property owners to access economic incentive programs at the local, state and federal levels to increase the likelihood of retaining the historic architectural elements, according to the Village of Rockton.

