ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with a light north breeze around 5 MPH. Humidity to remain low with highs around the 90 degree mark. Clear tonight with lows in the 60′s. Back to 90 tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. There’s a very slight chance for a scattered shower or rumble of thunder overnight Tuesday.

