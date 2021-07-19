Snappers win in Pohlman Field finale

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - For the past 38 seasons the Beloit Snappers have called Pohlman Field home, Sunday the team played its last game in the stadium and won the finale 5-4.

Quad Cities jumped out to an early lead thanks to some sloppy play in the field from the Snappers. A throwing error in the fourth gave the River Bandits their second run of the ballgame.

Beloit answered quickly, fueled by an energetic crowd, they scored two in the sixth, two in the seventh, and one in the eighth to come from behind and win. Griffin Conine hit his eighth home run of the month to tie the game in the sixth.

The Snappers now head on a 14-day road trip where the team will play Cedar Rapids and Peoria. When the Snappers return to Beloit it will be for opening day at ABC Supply Stadium on August 3rd.

