Rockford’s Pasqua Mercato hosts pet day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some furry four legged friends join their owners and head over to Rockford’s Pasqua Mercato for pet day.

Small business owners who specialize in treats for pets came out Sunday afternoon to showcase their products. Jaime Fagan owns Making of a Home. Fagan says she has an urban homestead and infuses items from it like herbs and plants into dog treats that help promote gut health. Fagan says she came out on Father’s Day to enjoy the market and decided to come back on pet day as a vendor.

“It’s been lovely,” said Fagan. “It’s been a beautiful day and a lot of people are out a lot of families and today is pet day so we have lots of people out here with their animals so it’s been a great day,” said Fagan.

