Public comment needed for Rockford region Transportation Improvement Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Region 1 Planning Council, as the Rockford Metropolitan Planning Organization, is seeking public comment on the draft FY 2022 – 2025 Transportation Improvement Program for the Rockford Region.

A 30-day comment period is afforded to the public to review and provide feedback on the draft. Public comments on the plan will be accepted from Monday, July 19, until Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The purpose of the TIP is to document infrastructure and non-infrastructure transportation projects programmed within the Rockford metropolitan planning area for the next four fiscal years. This includes all surface transportation projects receiving Federal and State funding, projects of regional significance, and public transportation operations and/or capital.

The TIP contains all transportation projects that receive federal and state funds and those that are regionally significant regardless of funding source that will occur over the next four fiscal years. Regionally significant projects are defined as a transportation project that is on a facility which serves regional transportation needs.

This includes highway, public transit, bicycle, and pedestrian projects, as well as intelligent transportation system and freight-related projects. While not federally-required to be included with TIP, the MPO has decided to include locally sponsored transportation projects within the MPA in order to improve local communication, coordination, and transparency.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.