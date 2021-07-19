Advertisement

Mary’s Market selling cookies to support Winnebago County’s K-9 unit

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area café stocks its shelves with a new sweet treat to help raise money for Winnebago County’s K-9 unit.

From July 18 through July 24 all four Mary’s Market locations will sell thin blue line sugar cookies to help support the Cops, Cars and K-9′s Car and Bike Show next Saturday. Organizers say 25 percent of the sales go towards supporting the county’s K-9′s.

“We are the only charity that actually does any benefit for the K9′s of Winnebago County and they are bought solely on grants, so all of this money we raise goes back to their training, care, and everyday dog costs anything you can think of when bringing a dog to your home,” said event organizer Heather Hulmes.

