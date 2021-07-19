Man sentenced 11 years for 2019 sexual assault in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for criminal sexual assault from Aug. 4, 2019.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced on July 16, Juan Moreno Jimenez was sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Brenden Maher for criminal sexual assault. Jimenez was previously found guilty by a jury on April 14.

On the morning of Aug. 4, 2019, officers of the Rockford Police Department were sent to a call regarding a sexual assault that occurred during a small gathering. Upon arrival, officers found Juan Moreno Jimenez naked and laying partially in the street.

Officers learned that the victim had gone to sleep and woke up to Jimenez sexually assaulting her. The victim was able to get away and alert others that were at the gathering. The others brought Jimenez out to the street where police found him when they arrived.

“At the sentencing hearing, the victim and her family bravely provided victim impact statements to the Court on how the defendant’s conduct affected them,” the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.