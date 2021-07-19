Long Island Medium coming to Rockford Oct. 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s show Long Island Medium, will appear live at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works, according to the announcement on Monday. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

Tickets go on sale to the Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

