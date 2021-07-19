Kevin James coming to Coronado Nov. 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin James is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office.

The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James is currently starring in and executive producing the new sitcom The Crew, set in the world of NASCAR on Netflix.

James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom.

