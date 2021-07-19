Advertisement

Janesville Fire Chief announces resignation

(KCRG)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes announced his resignation as Fire Chief of the Janesville Fire Department effective August 18, 2021.

The City of Janesville expressed their gratitude for Chief Rhodes in a press release Monday.

“I have been extremely pleased to have served with Chief Rhodes,” City Manager Mark Freitag said. “Chief Rhodes was absolutely the right person in the right place at the right time,” Freitag said about his time as Incident Commander.

The release said that Rhodes’ was dedicated to serving the community during his tenure an that his leadership was critical in guiding the Janesville community through “an unprecedented health crisis.”

The Police and Fire Commission are now hiring for the position of Fire Chief, according to the City of Janesville. The Commission will be meeting Tuesday to discuss Chief Rhodes’ resignation, as well as recruitment.

