Hazy sunshine to persist as temperatures continue warming trend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As weekends go, it’s hard to find one much more perfect than the one the Stateline was treated to this go-around. Wall-to-wall sunshine dominated both Saturday and Sunday, with seasonably mild to slightly warmer than normal temperatures, though humidity values remained very much in check.

We’ll continue to build on the recent warming trend Monday, with abundant sunshine expected to again dominate from start to finish. With light northerly winds remaining in place, though, temperatures will only warm another degree or two compared to Sunday’s 86° high, and humidity’s again expected to remain tolerable.

Sunshine dominates from start to finish again on Monday. Northerly winds keep temperatures and humidity in check. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More substantial warming’s to continue Tuesday as winds shift more westerly. It’s likely many spots will see temperatures reach the 90° mark underneath the day’s full sun. Those that don’t will come awfully close.

Sunshine dominates again Tuesday, with westerly winds allowing further warming to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Smoke’s presence has been noticeable the past several days, with the sky having a more milky appearance compared to its more traditional blue hues. That’s once again due to the historic fires that continue to ravage much of the western United States and southwestern Canada. There’s no reason to believe that’s to change here anytime soon, given the configuration of the jet stream expected this week. Smoke’s concentration is to be particularly thick across portions of Wisconsin and Michigan, which may present some air quality issues, especially for those with respiratory ailments.

Occasionally smoky skies are to be in place again Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Smoke's expected to be quite thick over much of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Significant air quality impacts are not foreseen here. The main impact we’re to expect in the coming days will be some gorgeous sunrises and sunsets in the coming days. That’s because smoke particles are very efficient in their ability to scatter light, which in turn allows for those deep, vibrant orange and red hues we’ve enjoyed the past few days, and what we’ll continue to see for a few more days to come.

Since smoke particles effectively scatter light, vibrant orange and red hues are to be visible at sunrise and sunset. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

