Golf outing celebrates philanthropy in Rochelle community

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rochelle Area Community Foundation will host a celebratory golf outing on Monday, July 19 at Fairways Golf Course.

The golf outing will take place at 533 South 7th St., Rochelle, with check-in at 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

“The Rochelle Area Community Foundation is grateful to the Rochelle community, donors and our non-profit partners for their 15 years of support. This golf outing is a way to say thank you as well as provide more opportunity for the participants to learn more about RACF and how philanthropic dollars support local non-profits,” according to the foundation.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and prizes along with a quick presentation and post golf.

“Unlike many golf outings, today’s event isn’t about how much money we raised. It is more about saying thank you to our non-profit partners, community supporters and philanthropic donors. The generosity and support from these groups over the last 15 years is what allows for the Rochelle Area Community Foundation to have great success. We look forward to growing our foundation and offering increased support through grants to additional local non-profits from that growth,” the foundation announced on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.