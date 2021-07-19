Glory Days Vintage Drag Race reminds racers of simpler times

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers revved up their engines this weekend for the annual Glory Days race at Byron Dragway. Sunday marked the last day for the vintage car race and show.

“Vintage race cars, and show cars. It’s a real big meet. It’s a lot of fun. We’ve had great weather, and it’s been a great show,” said General Manager of Byron Dragway Randy Simpson.

The race welcomed cars from 1966 and earlier. Simpson said it’s an event that takes people back to a simpler time.

“Really the early days of drag race. The roots of the sport,” said Simspon. “So, a lot of really cool front engine dragsters and gassers and things of that start.”

Racer Mike Ruth brought this car to the strip saying it’s events like these that he lives for.

“I love all the old cars. It’s my era. I’m an old guy, “said Ruth. “I love seeing these 50s and 60s cars. And I love being out here with Nostalgia Prostock it’s a lot of fun.”

Another racer, Ted Peters, said he loves interacting with the crowd and other drivers.

“The comradery with the fans and the racers,” said Peters. “We all get along and it’s one big happy family.”

Simpson said this throwback race reminds him just how unique the cars were nearly five decades ago.

“What’s really neat about the cars in this era is just the variety and personality of the cars. Things may get a little cookie cutter as years go on, but back then the cars were equal parts personality and performance,” said Simpson. “So, a lot of fun.”

