Gas prices on the rise again

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - AAA said crude oil prices have dropped an additional seven percent Monday morning due to concerns about the delta variant slowing economic recovery from the variant.

While they say this news may not mean significant relief at the pump, it could help prevent prices from going much higher. Illinois’ gas average is $.23 cents higher than the national average of $3.17 per gallon. In Cook County, you will be paying $3.60 a gallon while in Winnebago County the average is $3.24.

Wisconsin’s average gas price is $3.01 per gallon.

